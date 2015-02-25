ATV accident sends one person to hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATV accident sends one person to hospital

By WRCB Staff
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

 Two Walker County juveniles were injured Wednesday when the ATV they were riding on collided with a vehicle.

Details are limited but Channel 3 has learned the that two juveniles were riding the ATV on Childress Hollow Road when it hit the vehicle. 

One of the children was taken to Erlanger.  The conditions of either juveniles is unknown at this time. 

We will continue to update this story as information becomes avialable. 

