UPDATE: Snow in the Tennessee Valley minute by minute

By WRCB Staff
Signal Mountain got close to 8 inches of snow Wednesday. Photo by Thom Benson Signal Mountain got close to 8 inches of snow Wednesday. Photo by Thom Benson
Residents of the Tennessee Valley are sending in their snow pictures to share with you.  We're also posting any warnings or advisories and road conditions from the various counties. 

Chattanooga | Track the city's snow removal map
  • Due to the weather, the City of Chattanooga will push garbage collection one day -  Thursday collection will move to Friday and Friday collection will move to Saturday.
  • Public Works crews will continue to work throughout the day to treat city streets for snow/ice removal.
  • All available Public Works trucks are deployed. 14 plows run in conjunction with salt and sand distribution trucks.
  • Public Works will continuously focus on treating Emergency Locations including entry and exit roads for hospitals and fire stations, as well as tunnels and bridges.
  • In addition, Public Works is currently focused on treating Primary Routes.
  • The City of Chattanooga encourages residents to be safe and avoid driving if at all possible.
  • If it's necessary to drive, residents should travel with an emergency kit (blanket, flashlight, food) in the event streets are impassable.
From TDOT
  • District 27 (Cookeville & Crossville) – I-40 has light snow flurries – roadway surface wet with light snow on the Cumberland Plateau and clear on Monterey Mountain.  Roads in district mostly clear.  Crews either on standby and monitoring roadways or salting where needed.
  • District 28 (Dunlap & Tullahoma) – I-24 in Monteagle has 2” of snow.  I-24 in Manchester has no snow.  Crews are salting and plowing on Monteagle.  In the rest of the district, crews either on standby and monitoring roadways or salting where needed.
  • District 29 (Chattanooga) – I-24 in Hamilton County and I-75 in Hamilton, Bradley and McMinn counties have snow.  Crews are salting and plowing in the entire district.
Hamilton County 
  • From Hamilton County EMA- Motorists please stay off the road to allow snow plows to clear the roads for emergency vehicles 
  • CARTA resumed service at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.
  • Front Side of Signal Mountain is still closed
  • W Road closed
  • Roberts Mill Road closed
  • Ochs Hwy closed
  • Hot Water Road to Sludder Road closed
  • Icy conditions on Amnicola Highway, Highway 153, and Roanoke at Wilcox
Unofficial snow totals through Thursday morning
  • Hamilton 7-9"
  • Bradley County 8"
  • Marion County 6"
  • Sequatchie 6"
  • Bledsoe 4"
  • Grundy 4"
  • Rhea 6"
  • McMinn 6"
  • Polk 8"
  • Dade 8"
  • Walker 10"
  • Catoosa 8"
  • Whitfield 8"
  • Murray 8"
