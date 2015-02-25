Teen with autism raising funds for dream hunt

We first introduced you to the Stallings three years ago. 17-year-old Caleb Stallings raised enough money to chase his dream of making the US Paralympic Ski Team.Now, Caleb's younger brother, Christian, is chasing a dream. He falls along the autism spectrum, but there's one thing the Stallings found that makes his autism unnoticeable. It's hunting.Christian Stallings is locked and loaded with his sights set on a chance to go on the hunting trip of a lifetime. Something father James Stallings thought we be impossible for his son just one year ago."Christians ticks used to be flashing lights, loud noises and smoke so i never thought about taking him hunting but this year he asked to go. We got in the blind and it's like he wrapped his autism up in a box, put a neat little bow on it and left it in the truck," said James.Hunting has done for Christian what years of therapy and medication have been unable to do.Christian said, "it's like it changes my whole entire body, like i don't have autism at all. I just, when i go hunting i don't even know what autism is, i'm just there to hunt."Four world renowned hunting outfitters want to treat Christian to a hunters dream getaway. Elk in Oregon, alligator and oryx in Florida, trophy deer in Iowa and bear in Wisconsin.A trip that that Christian can't put into words, "oh, i can't even explain it. I'm speechless. Just amazing," said Christian.To get there the Stallings need to raise almost $6,000 for travel, everything else is covered, but for a family with two disabled kids at home on one income, $6,000 is a bit steep.James said, "we save what we can and hopefully by the kindness and compassion of other folks maybe we can all get together and make his dream come true."Fundraising game dinners, raffles and auctions are in the works. James will stop at nothing to keep Christian's dream alive, all while helping his autism fade to the background, even if it's temporary.Christian said, "I feel special like there's no one else in the world but me and him."James said, "it brings him out of his disability. It's by the grace of god a miracle."

To help Christian raise the funds you can sent a check payable to "Christians Wish Hunt" to Christians Wish Hunt, FNB Bank, P.O. Box 9, Henagar, Alabama, 35978.

There's a wild game dinner/bluegrass and gospel concert scheduled for June 13th where they're raffling off a Tikka 270M3 Lite Bolt Action Rifle. Tickets for the game dinner and the raffle are on sale now. $10 for the dinner and $1 or 6 for $5 for the rifle raffle. The dinner will also feature a silent auction with everything from spa treatments to guns. It's June 13th at Crossover Cowboy Church in Henagar, AL.

For tickets call James Stallings at (256) 657-4119

There's also a GoFundMe site set up at http://www.gofundme.com/jl5trs