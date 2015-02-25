US-101 employees, past & present win major awards - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

US-101 employees, past & present win major awards

Styckman, Gator and Kyle Croft Styckman, Gator and Kyle Croft
Sammy George Sammy George

US-101 evening personalities Styckman, Gator Harrison and Kyle Croft have been named the Academy of Country Music's 2015 Small Market Personalities of the Year. This is the latest in a long line of honors for the radio station, and its personalities. The award will be presented in Arlington, Texas on April 19 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.  

Also announced today, the station's former general manager Sammy George has been named as a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame, to be inducted on June 24 in Nashville.  Here is the official release:

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced the new inductees for the Country Radio Hall of Fame class of 2015 during opening ceremonies of the Country Radio Seminar.

Longtime WUSY (US-101) general manager Sammy George of Chattanooga is among this year's inductees.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format.

The annual Country Radio Hall of Fame and Dinner is set for Wed. June 24, at the Omni Hotel in Nashville.

During his 38-year career in radio, Sammy handled virtually every position inside a radio station, including on-air-personality, Program Director, News Reporter, sports play-by-play announcer, Sales Executive and Director of Sales. His final 22 years in the radio business saw him serve as GM/Market Manager for US-101, where he led the station to 73 consecutive #1 rating books, nine CMA Station of the Year awards, two ACM Station of the Year trophies, NAB Crystal and Marconi Awards, and eight consecutive Times Free Press Readers' Choice Awards for Best Local Radio Station.


