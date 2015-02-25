US-101 employees, past & present win major awards

US-101 evening personalities Styckman, Gator Harrison and Kyle Croft have been named the Academy of Country Music's 2015 Small Market Personalities of the Year. This is the latest in a long line of honors for the radio station, and its personalities. The award will be presented in Arlington, Texas on April 19 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Also announced today, the station's former general manager Sammy George has been named as a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame, to be inducted on June 24 in Nashville. Here is the official release:

