UT reports sexual assaults up 70%

By Knoxville News Sentinel
Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus. PHOTO BY MICHAEL PATRICK/News Sentinel Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus. PHOTO BY MICHAEL PATRICK/News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - The University of Tennessee released four years' worth of data Wednesday on reported sexual assaults between students.

The data shows reports of student-on-student assaults, on-campus and off-campus, increased by about 70% from 2011 to 2014.

The numbers were released in an email to all students from Vice Chancellor for Student Life Vince Carilli.

The report also included a breakdown of locations, action taken by the university and how many cases were reported to law enforcement.

