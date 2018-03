UT reports sexual assaults up 70%

The University of Tennessee released four years' worth of data Wednesday on reported sexual assaults between students.The data shows reports of student-on-student assaults, on-campus and off-campus, increased by about 70% from 2011 to 2014.The numbers were released in an email to all students from Vice Chancellor for Student Life Vince Carilli.The report also included a breakdown of locations, action taken by the university and how many cases were reported to law enforcement.Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel