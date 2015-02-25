GA Gov. Deal: 'Very confident' in state readiness for winter weather

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal says he feels very confident in Georgia's preparations for winter weather forecast for the northern part of the state.

Deal said at a news conference on Wednesday that state agencies are cooperating well and thanked Georgia residents for listening to their advice.

Forecasters are warning of the potential for 3-6 inches of snow across north Georgia.

Deal previously has ordered a state of emergency starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday for 51 counties in north Georgia and ordered state government offices in affected areas to close at noon. He says state offices will delay opening Thursday until 10 a.m.

State officials say hundreds of employees have pre-treated interstate roadways and are ready to clear any ice or snow, help motorists and advise semi drivers traveling through affected areas.

