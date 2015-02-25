Tennessee's Jones understands heightened expectations - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee's Jones understands heightened expectations

Posted: Updated:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Butch Jones knows only too well that more is expected from his team now.
    
A little success on the field and even more on the recruiting trail does that for a program that has struggled for too many years. Jones said in an interview with The Associated Press that "if you're a competitor, you want those (expectations) placed upon you."
    
Tennessee won four of its final five games to finish 7-6 - ending a string of four straight losing seasons - and followed that up by signing a second consecutive heralded recruiting class. The Volunteers played 23 true freshmen, the most of any Football Bowl Subdivision program. Tennessee started only one senior on offense and two seniors on defense in a 45-28 TaxSlayer Bowl triumph over Iowa.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.