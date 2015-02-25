Tennessee's Jones understands heightened expectations Posted: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 12:18 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 12:18 PM EST Posted:Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Butch Jones knows only too well that more is expected from his team now.



A little success on the field and even more on the recruiting trail does that for a program that has struggled for too many years. Jones said in an interview with The Associated Press that "if you're a competitor, you want those (expectations) placed upon you."



Tennessee won four of its final five games to finish 7-6 - ending a string of four straight losing seasons - and followed that up by signing a second consecutive heralded recruiting class. The Volunteers played 23 true freshmen, the most of any Football Bowl Subdivision program. Tennessee started only one senior on offense and two seniors on defense in a 45-28 TaxSlayer Bowl triumph over Iowa.



