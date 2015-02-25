David Ragan, Erik Jones to replace Kyle Busch at Atlanta Posted: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 12:16 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 12:16 PM EST Posted:Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - David Ragan will drive Kyle Busch's car in the Sprint Cup Series this weekend at Atlanta, while 18-year-old Erik Jones will drive Busch's car in the Xfinity Series.



Busch broke his right leg and left foot when he crashed head-on into a concrete wall Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. He left the Florida hospital on Tuesday and was transferred to one in Charlotte for further treatment.



Ragan will drive the No. 18 Toyota for at least the next several weeks. The move was accommodated by Front Row Motorsports, the team Ragan currently drives for, and sponsor CSX.



Jones will drive the No. 54 Toyota in Saturday's race. Busch was driving the No. 54 in the Xfinity Series opener when he was injured.



Joe Gibbs Racing said additional lineup changes to the Xfinity car will be made moving forward. Jones currently runs a full season in the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports and a partial Xfinity schedule for JGR in the No. 20.



