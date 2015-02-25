Titans restructure front office, vice president resigns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Titans restructure front office, vice president resigns

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans executive vice president in charge of administration and facilities has resigned and will be replaced by two other officials as part of an overhaul of the team's front office.
   
The Titans announced Tuesday that Don MacLachlan resigned effective immediately after 24 seasons with the franchise.
   
President and CEO Tommy Smith said in a statement that he has been monitoring how the team operates over the past year and decided to make changes in both structure and personnel.
   
Stuart Spears moves from vice president of business operations and sales to chief revenue officer. Bob Flynn, who worked for the NHL's Nashville Predators since 2008, is in charge of facilities and game day operations.
   
The Titans also confirmed Marty Collins, senior director of ticketing, was fired two weeks ago as part of the changes.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.