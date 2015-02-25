Titans restructure front office, vice president resigns Posted: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 12:12 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 12:12 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans executive vice president in charge of administration and facilities has resigned and will be replaced by two other officials as part of an overhaul of the team's front office.



The Titans announced Tuesday that Don MacLachlan resigned effective immediately after 24 seasons with the franchise.



President and CEO Tommy Smith said in a statement that he has been monitoring how the team operates over the past year and decided to make changes in both structure and personnel.



Stuart Spears moves from vice president of business operations and sales to chief revenue officer. Bob Flynn, who worked for the NHL's Nashville Predators since 2008, is in charge of facilities and game day operations.



The Titans also confirmed Marty Collins, senior director of ticketing, was fired two weeks ago as part of the changes.





