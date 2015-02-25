Predators beat Avalanche 5-2, pad NHL's best home record Posted: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 12:10 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 12:10 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Calle Jarnkrok, Craig Smith, Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg scored to help the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game homestand.



Pekka Rinne made 18 saves in his NHL-best 35th win, and the Predators padded their lead atop the NHL standings with 89 points. Nashville also clinched the season series with its Central Division rival at 3-1 with a game remaining.



Nathan MacKinnon and John Mitchell scored for Colorado, which had won two in a row.



Semyon Varlamov started his 17th straight game, but the Avalanche goalie didn't finish. He was replaced by Reto Berra after giving up four goals on 29 shots.



Colorado coach Patrick Roy pulled Berra during a power play, and Eric Nystrom scored short-handed into an empty net at 8:28 of the third period to make it 5-1.



