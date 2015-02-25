Some roads brined, others not ahead of winter storm

State, city and county road crews are preparing for the next winter storm that could dump up to six inches of snow in some local areas.



A Tennessee Department of Transportation official said all of its trucks are loaded with salt and ready to roll when the weather arrives.

But TDOT is not pre-treating the roads with brine.



"Because we brined all of our routes on Monday afternoon and salted them yesterday, we feel that there is an adequate layer of salt on our roadways to help the situation," said TDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Flynn. "Brining the routes would not make them any better than they are right now."



However, the Georgia Department of Transportation began brining the interstates and state routes at midnight and will continue through Wednesday morning.



Cleveland Public Works was running low on salt but the state helped them out and now they have almost 300 tons to last them through this next winter storm. Bradley County Public Works Department told Channel 3 it was running into the same problem Tuesday but now says it should have enough to last through this week.



