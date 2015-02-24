Group of young thieves targeting retail stores - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Group of young thieves targeting retail stores

Police in Athens are asking for the public's help identifying a group of young thieves.

Earlier this month, a man was captured on surveillance filling a cart with flat screen TV's from the Walmart on Decatur Pike, and walking out without paying.

He was seen being picked up by a silver Jeep.

Since then, there have been similar thefts at the Walmart in Madisonville and Signal Mountain.

Police say the same vehicle has been used in all three thefts, and they believe they men are working together.

If you have any information, call Athens Police.

