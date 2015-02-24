Reward offered in theft of equestrian equipment - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Reward offered in theft of equestrian equipment

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for information in connection with stolen equestrian equipment from a barn at Tri-State Exhibition Center.  

It happened sometime overnight February 11-12.  Items taken were six saddles, two bridles, a leather halter and red rope valued at $2,650.   The amount of the reward paid will be determined by the information's value in solving the thefts.

The missing saddles are:
  • A 14 inch Simco children's brown full leather saddle
  • A 15 inch Saddle Seat brown leather saddle
  • A 16 inch Wintec brown full quarter horse bars saddle
  • A 16 inch all purpose black English saddle with pads
  • A 16 inch all purpose English saddle
  • A 17 inch Big Horn brown synthetic/leather saddle
  • Two Western bridles
Any information should be directed to the Criminal Investigations Division by calling 423-728-7336.
