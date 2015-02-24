Law enforcement shuts down illegal massage parlors in TN and GA Posted: Tuesday, February 24, 2015 10:22 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, February 24, 2015 10:22 PM EST Posted:Updated:

A year long investigation resulted in seizure of cash and the shutting down of several illegal massage parlors.



Tuesday, the Dade County Sheriff's Office aided the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security is executing a search warrant at the New Hope Prayer Garden in Cole City Hollow.



The subject of the search was Jin S. Chung, who is suspected in a number of illegal massage parlors in Tennessee and Georgia that are alleged fronts for prostitution.



The New Hope Garden was being used to launder money from these massage parlors to support the illegal activity.



In August of 2013 Chung was charged with promotion of prostitution in Humphreys, Tennessee. He was involved in illegal massage parlors in that area. Mr. Chung is currently out on bond for the Humphrey County charges.



$8000.00 in cash was also seized Tuesday as a result of this search warrant.

