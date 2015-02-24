Two displaced in apartment fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two displaced in apartment fire

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A kitchen fire leaves two people needing a place to stay. 

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. at the Golden Gateway Apartments on Grove Street. 

Chattanooga firefighters quickly extinguished fire. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is ruled accidental.

The American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee was called in to assist the two individuals. 

