Alabama man charged with several counts of burglary

An Alabama man is charged in connection with two burglaries that happened between February 18 and 19 in Dutton, AL.  

The burglaries took place at a couple of businesses on Alabama Hwy 71.  Clothing, jewelry and power tools valued at more than $1,000 was stolen. Also during these burglaries several windows were damaged.  

Approximately $900 worth of stolen items were recovered from a residence in the Dutton, AL area.

The suspect is identified as 25-year-old Corey Don Robbins of Powell, AL.   He is charged with 2 counts of burglary 3rd degree, theft of property 2nd degree, theft of property 3rd degree, and criminal mischief 3rd degree,  

Robbins is currently in the Jackson County Jail.

