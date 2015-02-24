AL Governor declares state of emergency - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AL Governor declares state of emergency

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has declared a State of Emergency for all Alabama counties in preparation for winter weather that is expected to move through the state.

According to the National Weather Service offices in Alabama, various portions of the state are expected to experience ice, sleet, snow and freezing rain beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is activating the State Emergency Operations Center in order to monitor the storm and assist county Emergency Management Agencies as needed. State law enforcement agencies have coordinated state resources in order to respond to stranded drivers.

Governor Bentley has authorized 250 Alabama National Guardsmen to prepare to respond to any emergency requests for assistance.

The State of Emergency will be effective at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

