Accident on North Terrace slows traffic

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

An accident at North Terrace and Brainerd had traffic slowed for a bit Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m., an SUV and car collide causing the SUV to rollover. 

Chattanooga Fire and Police were on the scene and told Channel 3 reporter Josh Rhoden there were no injuries 

