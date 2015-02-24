Unum donates $12.7 million in U.S. and U.K.

Unum and its employees contributed $3 million last year to non-profit organizations in Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia, part of nearly $12.7 million in total charitable support from the company in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland according to a news release issued by the company Tuesday.

Employees in Unum's Chattanooga office volunteered 23,000 hours of time to their favorite local causes, which the company values at $519,033.

“We have a proud tradition of helping others and fostering partnerships with organizations that are committed to making an impact in our communities,” said Unum's Chief Financial Officer Rick McKenney.

A primary focus on Unum's charitable efforts is the support of public education initiatives that provide more opportunity for students to learn.

Graham Thomas, director of community partnerships at tnAchieves, said: “Unum was instrumental in helping tnAchieves meet its mentoring needs to work with more than 2,400 Tennessee Promise applicants in Hamilton County. Seventy-six Unum employees volunteered their time to assist mostly low-income, first-generation college students as they transition from high school to college. This will help ensure Chattanooga and Tennessee meet the workforce demands of the future, while also making a lasting impact on the individual students' lives.”

Unum continued its multi-year partnership with the Hamilton County Department of Education through grants to support creative initiatives that engage students and improve learning and increase the use of technology in classrooms.

Other beneficiaries of Unum's charitable giving and employee engagement are organizations such as: