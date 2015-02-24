Bradley Co & Cleveland Public Works running low on salt Posted: Tuesday, February 24, 2015 12:48 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, February 24, 2015 1:38 PM EST Posted:Updated:

The flurries fell fast and strong before sunrise in Cleveland. Almost a dozen cars couldn't get enough traction to make it up a hill on 25th Street around 6 a.m. Tuesday before the roads were treated.



Cleveland Public Works Department sent its five trucks to that site to plow and salt the road. Director Tommy Myers said their concern first and foremost is always the roads near the hospital, followed by the major thoroughfares like 25th St.



"When that snow packs it gets pretty slick and until we can get salt on them it's pretty rough driving," Myers said.



Myers said his chief concern is the amount of salt his department has left in storage. He said they're running low with about 100 tons left.



"We are still having trouble finding salt. We're running a little low and we're hopeful we can get some in today or tomorrow," he said. "They are calling for more and that is one of our worries is that we are running low on salt. I know we haven't seen a lot this year but we were having trouble finding some last summer, we had trouble finding salt."



Myers said the city buys salt from a distributor but can also borrow from the state. The county's public works department reported the same problem but said they have enough to last through the week.



The Cleveland Police Department said it worked 10 wrecks before 4 a.m. And 9:45 a.m. with no injuries.



