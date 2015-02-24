Dalton Police Department gets new smartphone app

The Dalton Police Department has joined forces with a company called Wired Blue to make a smartphone app “My Police Department” available to Dalton residents.

The app, available on both the Apple Store (for iOS devices) and Google Play (for Android) is free to users.

DPD has operated a blog site and social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for several years.

The new app is designed to make it easier for mobile users to reach the department's social media services on the go and also give users better access to the department for questions and crime tips.

Users have the option to receive push notifications either from the department's Twitter feed or direct messages sent from the police department.

“People are more mobile now than ever before,” said Chief Jason Parker. “It just makes sense to reach them wherever they are. From passing on general information to sending some sort of alert, people are far more likely to have a cell phone handy than a laptop.”

Dalton is one of seven agencies in the state of Georgia to use the app to improve communication with residents.

Once the app is downloaded, open the app and select the “Dalton Police Department” from the menu. Users can either create a profile to use the app or use it as a guest. Users can choose if they want to receive alerts from the department and also edit those preferences at any time.