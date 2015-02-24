UPDATE: Some roads problems after morning snowfall

Road conditions appear to be okay now after a thin layer of snow fell early this morning.



Most areas dispatchers report a few spotty icy, slick spots and advise caution when driving.



Bradley County had some problems earlier this morning but dispatchers now say everything is clear.



Whitfield County emergency crews says some roads still have snow and may be slick but they haven't gotten any reports of major problems.



In Hamilton County, the W Road and Roberts Mill Road remain closed.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, secondary roadways are becoming hazardous. They remind motorists to use caution while driving.

Catoosa County: Highway 51 near Poplar Sprinfs Road is reported to have a coat of ice; a semi has jack-knifed there, blocking the road until it can be removed.

Deitz Road has been closd, as has Burning Bush Road north of the sod farm.

