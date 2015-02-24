UPDATE: Snow Wednesday night/Thursday morning

We will see some breaks in the cloud cover for tonight and cold temperatures in the mid to upper 20's. There could be a few slick spots especially east of Chattanooga and into the Blue Ridge mountains. But most of us will see clean roads tonight.

Another winter storm will be approaching late Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Clouds will be increasing tomorrow and highs will climb into the upper 30's and low 40's. This will help warm up the roads for snow moving in at night.

There could be a mix of sleet and snow to start the storm late in the afternoon Wednesday. It will change over to all snow after sunset.

Accumulations will be likely with some of the heaviest amounts we have seen so far this season. A preliminary figure is 2" north and west of the city to 6" south of the city. Again this is preliminary and subject to change. So stay tuned.



By Thursday the snow will be over and highs will climb to near 40. This will melt much of the snow. Re-freezing is likely Friday morning but highs will again climb to near 40 by Friday.



This weekend will start off well below normal on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40's. On Sunday we will climb into the mid 50's. Next week will start off with showers on Monday and a good chance for rain Tuesday.



Paul Barys

For Wednesday: