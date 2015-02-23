Worker killed in accident at Alcoa plant

ALCOA - An Alcoa plant employee was killed about 6:30 p.m. Monday in what's being termed an "accident" at the Tennessee Operations North Plant, according to an Alcoa spokeswoman.

Circumstances of the death have not been released. The plant is at 1100 East Hunt Road in Alcoa.

"We don't yet know the cause of the incident, but an investigation is underway," said Alcoa spokeswoman Christy Newman.

The company is working with authorities on the investigation, Newman said.

