Delta Queen has new owner

The historic Delta Queen Riverboat has been sold and is expected to sail away to Louisiana, where it will undergo millions of dollars in repairs.

The deal was finalized last week.

New Orleans businessman, Cornel Martin, purchased the 87-year-old vessel from TAC Cruise for an undisclosed amount of money.

The Queen has been docked since 2009 and operated as a hotel in downtown Chattanooga.

Martin is hoping new legislation will allow the Delta Queen to return to the open water for overnight cruising by summer of 2016.

