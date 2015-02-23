Whitfield County veterans receive medals

Two Whitfield County veterans were given medals Monday for their service.

One man's son, Steve Crump, received them on behalf of his father.

Crump's father is veteran Lester D. Nolan.

Representative Tom Graves presented the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory medal, among others Nolan earned.

And veteran Richard T. Carbaugh was handed several medals including: the Honorable Service Lapel Pin and the World War II Victory medal.

Carbaugh turns 90-years-old in just a few days.