Forever Family: Conner

 Conner  is very smart, he enjoys art, computer class and reading, and he really enjoys science because he likes animals. 

Conner requires a lot of attention, but has many interests and though he was slow to warm up in our interview, he showed us a glimmer of his personality.

Conner will do best in a two parent home with a mom and dad who can help him grow.

Perhaps most telling is what he asked for in a forever family:  

Not be judged but have full acceptance. 

If you're interested in adopting but feel unprepared, you should know one of the requirements to foster a child or adopt is to take the P.A.T.H. class.  

P.A.T.H. stands for Parents as Tender Healers.  
 

