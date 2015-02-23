Forever Family: Conner

Conner is very smart, he enjoys art, computer class and reading, and he really enjoys science because he likes animals.



Conner requires a lot of attention, but has many interests and though he was slow to warm up in our interview, he showed us a glimmer of his personality.



Conner will do best in a two parent home with a mom and dad who can help him grow.



Perhaps most telling is what he asked for in a forever family:



Not be judged but have full acceptance.



If you're interested in adopting but feel unprepared, you should know one of the requirements to foster a child or adopt is to take the P.A.T.H. class.



P.A.T.H. stands for Parents as Tender Healers.

