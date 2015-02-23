More than 500 Residents Without Electricity in Bledsoe County after Winter Storm, Service Tower Damaged

Hundreds of people in the Channel 3 viewing area are still without power after last week's system and to make matters worse in Bledsoe County, a transmitting tower fell causing many problems, for many people.



Bledsoe County Mayor Gregg Ridley says there are more than 500 homes across several communities in northern parts of the county without power. The majority of people living out in the county, depend on well water. Officials say without power, their water remains frozen.



"Anyone who is under the Volunteer Electric Co-Op's Service area who can not get water into their home from the wells, they can call here and we will deliver water to their home," said Mayor Ridley, Bledsoe County.



Crews with Volunteer Electric Co-Op are working to repair more than 300 broken poles across East Tennessee. Officials say more than 23,000 customers inside of the service area are waiting for electricity.



"Cold weather, high winds, no water and no phone until yesterday afternoon," said resident Robbie Morsette. "I had a dead signal, my neighbors said they had service on the phone in and out."



Strong winds and heavy ice downed trees and even broke down a 300-foot telephone service tower early Saturday morning.

Bledsoe Telephone Co-Operative owns the tower, officials say crews have re-routed their services for now. However many tower customers are still affected.

The tower that fell also services the 911 center in Bledsoe county. The Sheriff tells Channel 3 they switched to a back-up tower and are taking calls without a problem.



"I've been without power since Friday morning," said resident Jeff Jones.



Jones was told it could take up to a week for his power to be restored. With local stores now out of ice and kerosene, he says he isn't taking any chances.



"I'm not really waiting to get served today on power or anytime soon but I'm crossing my fingers and praying to God," said Jones. "I'm going to town to Hixson to get a hotel room and take a shower. I need warm water."



Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris is asking everyone to check in on their elderly loved ones. You should make sure they have food, heat and water.