Hixson Pike closed due to water main break - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hixson Pike closed due to water main break

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The 3200 block of Hixson Pike, in front of Stuart Heights Baptist Church, is currently narrowed down to one lane in each direction due to a water main break. 

Estimated time for the repair to be completed is approximately four hours.   

Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching the work zone.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.