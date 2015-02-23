Hixson Pike closed due to water main break Posted: Monday, February 23, 2015 3:58 PM EST Updated: Monday, February 23, 2015 9:55 PM EST Posted:Updated:

The 3200 block of Hixson Pike, in front of Stuart Heights Baptist Church, is currently narrowed down to one lane in each direction due to a water main break.



Estimated time for the repair to be completed is approximately four hours.



Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching the work zone.