Six TN sites added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced that six Tennessee sites have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.The National Register of Historic Places is the nation's official list of cultural resources worthy of preservation. It is part of a nationwide program that coordinates and supports efforts to identify, evaluate and protect historic resources.

The Tennessee Historical Commission, as the State Historic Preservation Office, administers the program in Tennessee.

“From an East Tennessee farmstead settled in the 1770s, to new and expanded recognition for Brownsville's historic neighborhoods, these recent National Register listings showcase the diversity of our state's historic places,” State Historic Preservation Officer and Executive Director of the Tennessee Historical Commission Patrick McIntyre said. “As Nashville focuses preservation efforts on the physical places associated with its musical heritage, the listing of the c. 1974 Grand Ole Opry House is a reminder that iconic places from the recent past are also becoming historic.”



Sites recently added to the National Register of Historic Places include: