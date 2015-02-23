Police: Vanderbilt campus shooting may be drug related

Police believe the suspect and victim in a deadly Saturday night shooting at a Vanderbilt University garage knew each other and may have been involved in a drug-related dispute.According to Vanderbilt police, officers responded to the Wesley Place garage at approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday where they found Joeuan Booker, 31, with injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.Booker is not affiliated with the university and Vanderbilt police believe the suspect is also not affiliated with Vanderbilt.According to VUPD, video evidence showed that multiple vehicles had parked in the garage with the occupants going to a nearby business.

