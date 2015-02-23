GA set to execute only female death row inmate this week

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia is set to execute its lone female death row inmate this week unless the state parole board or a court steps in with last-minute relief.

Kelly Renee Gissendaner, who's 46, is scheduled to die Wednesday at the state prison in Jackson.

Gissendaner was convicted in the slaying of her husband, Douglas Gissendaner, in February 1997. Prosecutors say she plotted with her boyfriend, Gregory Owen, to kill her husband.

Owen, who pleaded guilty and is serving life in prison, testified at Gissendaner's trial.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a clemency hearing for Gissendaner Tuesday. The parole board is the only entity in Georgia authorized to commute a death sentence to life in prison.

Gissendaner's lawyers are also asking a judge to halt the execution.

