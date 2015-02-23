Public comment sought as TDOT drafts new transportation plan - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Public comment sought as TDOT drafts new transportation plan

Posted: Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is seeking public opinion about safety, maintenance and congestion issues in the northeastern region of the state.

The Kingsport Times-News (http://bit.ly/1LxR7EP) reports the agency is seeking comments as it creates a new long-range transportation plan, which will set priorities across the state. The plan will consider issues facing motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrian along. Officials also want to hear about concerns with safety and maintenance, congestion, freight and transit.

Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Coordinator Troy Ebbert said TDOT wants feedback about transportation issues in different areas as part of its planning process.

To comment, people can visit TDOT's website, http://wikimapping.com/wikimap/TN-Plan.html , and tag spots on the map with "green" dots.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.