Haslam to speak at events in Nashville, Knoxville this week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam to speak at events in Nashville, Knoxville this week

Posted: Updated:
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam will wrap up a trip to Washington on Monday then return to Tennessee for events this week in Nashville and Knoxville.

The governor is attending the National Governors Association/Republican Governors Association meetings, which began Saturday.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to speak at the Tennessee Economic Development Council Day on the Hill luncheon.

And on Friday, Haslam will be in East Tennessee for the Knoxville Chamber annual breakfast with the governor.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.