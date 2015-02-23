Haslam to speak at events in Nashville, Knoxville this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam will wrap up a trip to Washington on Monday then return to Tennessee for events this week in Nashville and Knoxville.

The governor is attending the National Governors Association/Republican Governors Association meetings, which began Saturday.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to speak at the Tennessee Economic Development Council Day on the Hill luncheon.

And on Friday, Haslam will be in East Tennessee for the Knoxville Chamber annual breakfast with the governor.

