Get a free doughnut Tuesday at Krispy Kreme

If you're an early riser, this Tuesday morning may have become a little better for you.

Celebrating the opening their 1,000th store in Kansas City, Krispy Kreme is offering one free glazed doughnut to customers Tuesday, February 24.

The first 1,000 customers will get a free original glazed doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

That's one doughnut, per person, and doesn't apply to grocery or convenience stores. No purchase is necessary. The offer is for Tuesday only.



Krispy Kreme's website says all U.S. stores are participating in the giveaway celebration.

But if you like to sleep in, you might be number 1,001 and miss out.

