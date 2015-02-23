UPDATE: Local attorney's aggravated child abuse charge dismissed

UPDATE: A local attorney has had a charge of aggravated child abuse dismissed after a preliminary hearing held Friday.

Special Judge Casey Stokes ruled to dismiss the case brought against Morgan Adams.

Adams was accused of spanking his 11-year-old son more than 100 times at once for receiving zeros in school and lying to his mother.

He reportedly admitted to spanking the child in February at the family's Lookout Mountain home.

UPDATE: All Hamilton County judges have recused themselves from hearing the case against local attorney Morgan Adams.

Adams is charged with aggravated child abuse after police say he admitted to spanking his 11-year-old son more than 100 times at once for receiving zeros in school and lying to his mother.

"Any discipline Morgan Adams imposed upon his son was out of love and not out of any design for child abuse," said his attorney Jerry Summers. "We hope that family relationship will be corrected."

Jerry Summers said his client is now back at his family's Lookout Mountain home where the alleged incident occurred and living with his son again.

"This day-age what could be considered parental discipline has become child abuse through the wisdom of the legislature. And that's modern times. And whether we went too far, that's a question for law enforcement and the judicial process to make a determination," Summers said.

There's no law in Tennessee that says you can't spank but Children Services can investigate if there's visible marks.

According to TNcourts.gov: "Through parenting classes and other child abuse prevention programs Children Services suggests more positive forms of discipline. However, if a parent feels corporal punishment is more effective, Children Services recommends that the parent never use an object (belt, board, switch) instead, the agency suggests the parent use an open hand on the clothed buttocks of the child."

Adams was not in court Friday as his case was passed. Judge Casey Stokes from Meigs County will hear the facts in a preliminary hearing on April 30.

PREVIOUS STORY: A local attorney is out on bond after he admitted to spanking his son more than 100 times, resulting in deep bruising.



Morgan Adams, an attorney at The Law Offices for Morgan Adams, turned himself in on a warrant for aggravated child abuse.



An investigator and a representative with Child Protective Services went to the Adams' Lookout Mountain home to investigate the incident that happened in late January.



Adams told the officials he was an attorney and "proud" they had showed up and would have sued otherwise.



The investigator question Adams about the incident and he told police his son would receive ten spankings for getting a zero in school.



Adams said he was out of town for two weeks and upon his return, found out his son had lied to his mother and received ten zeros in school. Based on his set of punishment rules, lying warranted 20 spanks and the zeros another 100 more.



The attorney told police he spanked his son more than 100 times because he was "scared not to follow through with his word."



Adams' bond was originally set at $100,000 but reduced to $25,000 per Judge Don Poole.



He was also ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.