4-year schools competing for Tennessee Promise students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Many people know Tennessee Promise offers free tuition to the state's community colleges. But the money can also be used at four-year schools that offer associate degrees.

WPLN-FM reports (http://bit.ly/1AYCdUI) those schools are now trying hard to recruit Tennessee Promise students.

Ted Brown is the president of Martin Methodist College in Pulaski. He said they fight tooth and nail to recruit students and it is hard to compete with free. But graduating high school seniors who enroll in the college's associate degree programs are eligible for Tennessee Promise money.

It won't make Martin Methodist free, but it will pay a portion - about $4,000 of the school's $21,000 tuition.

To be more competitive, Brown said the school plans to match the state's money with its own financial aid funds.

