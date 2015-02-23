UPDATE: Some snow tonight east and south of Chattanooga

Old Man Winter is not through with us yet, not by a long shot! We will see possibly 2 events this week.

First things first. A wave in the upper atmosphere is going to cause a ripple of energy to move along the Tennessee, Georgia border tonight and this will cause some snow to form mainly late tonight and early Tuesday morning.

The best chance for accumulation will be east and south of Chattanooga, although in the city a dusting is possible. I think 1 to 2 inches could fall from Cleveland eastward into the Blue Ridge mountains late tonight.

Lows tonight will drop into the 20's and highs for Tuesday will climb back into the low 40's with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy. Tuesday night will clear off and lows will drop into the 20's again.

On Wednesday the clouds will start to increase as a low pressure system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. This is a prime area to cause snow for us. This one is still up in the air but the trend in thinking is showing some accumulation over the entire area. It is too early to give you a number, but if this trend continues the most snow will probably fall into NE Alabama and North Georgia. The best chance for that snow event to start will be late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Sun returns on Friday with a cold high near 40, and warming weather will move into the weekend. Next Monday looks very wet.

