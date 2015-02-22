Grizzlies down Blazers 98-92 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grizzlies down Blazers 98-92

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Marc Gasol scored 21 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 98-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
    
LaMarcus Aldridge was a late scratch for the Blazers because of a right thumb sprain. It was unclear how the four-time All-Star injured the thumb; he was out warming up with the team before the game.
    
The Grizzlies, off to the best start in franchise history at 40-14, were coming off a 10-day layoff because of the All-Star break.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.