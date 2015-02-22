Grizzlies down Blazers 98-92 Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 11:36 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 11:36 PM EST Posted:Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Marc Gasol scored 21 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 98-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.



LaMarcus Aldridge was a late scratch for the Blazers because of a right thumb sprain. It was unclear how the four-time All-Star injured the thumb; he was out warming up with the team before the game.



The Grizzlies, off to the best start in franchise history at 40-14, were coming off a 10-day layoff because of the All-Star break.



