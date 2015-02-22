James Harrison putting off retirement ... again - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

James Harrison putting off retirement ... again

PITTSBURGH (AP) - James Harrison isn't preparing for a second retirement ceremony.
    
The 36-year-old Harrison posted an Instagram photo on Sunday night saying he was heading to Arizona to train, as he does during the winter. Harrison will become a free agent next month after spending 2014 with the Pittsburgh Steelers following a brief 18-day retirement.
    
The five-time Pro Bowler spent a month getting in shape before showing flashes of his former brilliance. Harrison finished with 5½ sacks in 11 games for the Steelers, who went 11-5 and won the AFC North title.
    
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said earlier this month the team wasn't ruling out a return by Harrison. Pittsburgh will be searching for depth at outside linebacker. Jarvis Jones is the only experienced outside linebacker under contract for next season.

