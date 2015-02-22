Wild score record 6 times in 3rd period to beat Stars 6-2 Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 11:08 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 11:08 PM EST Posted:Updated:

National Hockey League

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Zach Parise scored twice and the Minnesota Wild set a team record with six goals in the third period of a 6-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.



The Wild are an NHL-best 11-1-1 since the All-Star break, outscoring the opposition 40-18 during that stretch to get into playoff position for the first time since Nov. 24.



Mikko Koivu, Stephane Veilleux, Matt Dumba and Mikael Granlund also had goals for the Wild during the highest-scoring period in franchise history.



Making his 17th straight start since being acquired from Arizona in mid-January, Devan Dubnyk finished with 18 saves to improve to 13-2-1 with Minnesota.



Jason Spezza scored twice for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its last three.



