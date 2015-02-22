Nebraska coach bans his players from locker room after loss - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nebraska coach bans his players from locker room after loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska coach Tim Miles is so steamed about his team's 28-point loss to Iowa that he's locking his players out of their locker room.
    
The Cornhuskers' 74-46 loss Sunday was their fifth straight and seventh in eight games. They're 13-14 overall and 5-8 and in 10th place in Big Ten after finishing fourth and making it to the NCAA tournament last year.
    
Miles also said players would not speak to the media until further notice, adding, "If there's anyone who's going to represent us right now, it's me."
    
Nebraska's $19 million training facility opened in 2011 and features a deluxe locker room with heated towel racks and I-pod plug-ins in the showers.
    
Asked where the players will shower after practices, Miles said, "Good luck. They're creative young people."

