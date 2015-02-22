Forsberg seals Predators' 2-1 shootout win over Sabres - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Forsberg seals Predators' 2-1 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Rookie forward Filip Forsberg scored the decisive goal in the fourth round of a shootout, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.
    
Nashville overcame a 1-0 deficit on Mike Ribeiro's power-play goal with 4:17 left in the third period. Backup goalie Carter Hutton stopped 16 shots through overtime and allowed just one shootout goal.
    
The NHL-leading Predators (40-13-7) went 1-1-1 during a three-game road swing and avoided their first three-game skid of the season. Nashville was playing its third game in four nights, following a 3-2 shootout loss at Philadelphia on Saturday.



