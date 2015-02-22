Tull, Lott Impress at the NFL Combine

---Despite not running the 40-yard dash and competing in drills on the field, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American Davis Tull still turned plenty of heads at the NFL Combine Sunday. Tull was among the leaders in the entire combine in the vertical jump and the broad jump.

Tull high-jumped 42.5 inches, tying for the second-best mark of any of the athletes at the NFL Combine. That mark also tied former Miami Hurricane and Washington Redskin Rocky McIntosh's mark for best among the DL/LB since 2006.

Tull added a “Calvin” with an 11-foot broad jump. Tull and Kentucky's Bud Dupree both got Calvins today with a 40” vertical and an 11' broad jump. They are the first two 'edge' players to do so at the NFL Combine.

Tull did all of this with a nagging hamstring that prevented him from participating in the field drills and sprints. Regardless, he impressed those in attendance.

th among the DL. Tull's UTC teammate Derrick Lott also had a solid day. He was one of eight defensive linemen to get to 30 reps on the bench press. He was also in the top-half of the defensive lineman with a 4.99 40. His 7.30 in the three-cone drill was 11among the DL.

Tull and Lott are scheduled to take part in UTC's upcoming annual Pro Day on Monday, March 2, at Scrappy Moore Field.

INDIANAPOLIS, IL (GoMocs.com)