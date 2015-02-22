Moc matmen take SoCon title with win over SIU-Edwardsville

---The Chattanooga Mocs wrapped up sole possession of the 2015 Southern Conference Regular Season title with a 31-6 win at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville today. UTC won eight of 10 bouts to finish with a 7-0 mark in SoCon matches and 13-6 overall.

This is the 15th regular season crown for UTC since the SoCon started recognizing a season winner in 1994. The Mocs have won three in a row and 10 of the last 11. SIUE is an affiliate member of the Southern Conference in wrestling only.

Senior Sean Boyle put UTC ahead 5-0 with a technical fall at 125. He improved to 26-5 overall and unbeaten in league outings at 6-0. The team outcome was never in doubt as UTC won the first six matches.

Senior Shawn Greevy highlighted the day with a third period pin against Karsten Van Velsor at 149. Junior Austin Sams and sophomore John Shrader both had major decisions at 157 and 184, respectively.

Senior Nick Soto improved to 25-9 and 6-0 in conference matches with his win at 133. Soto is 25-0 in his career in SoCon bouts.

The Mocs move to 35-1 in SoCon action in six seasons under current head coach Heath Eslinger . The lone loss was a 17-25 setback at home to Appalachian State on Feb. 5, 2012. Since then, UTC has won 21-straight league matches.

“It is great to win another outright SoCon Championship,” state head coach Heath Eslinger . “Now we have to turn our attention to getting ready for the postseason.”

Chattanooga has just under two weeks to prepare for the Southern Conference Championships on Saturday, March 7. The wrestlers join the basketball teams for a weekend of SoCon action in Asheville, N.C. The wrestling tournament takes place all day at UNC Asheville's Kimmel Arena.

Chattanooga 31 - SIUE 6



Feb. 22, 2015 – Edwardsville, Ill.



EDWARDSVILLE, IL (GoMocs.com)