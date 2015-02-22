UPDATE: Ft. Oglethorpe officer struck while working traffic accident

A citation has been issued for the driver accused of hitting a Fort Oglethorpe police officer. It happened around 1 o'clock Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Cloud Springs Road and Mack Smith Road. Officials say Sgt. Richard Williams was working a traffic accident when we was struck.

"It's just a very traumatic experience for everybody involved," says Ft. Oglethorpe Police Chief David Eubanks.

Channel 3 obtained dash cam video from a patrol car facing the intersection of Mack Smith and Cloud Springs Road. First responders were working a three car accident when Sgt. Richard Williams pulls up in his police car and hops out to direct traffic.

"He remembers nothing about the accident," says Eubanks.

Three cars pass Williams, turning left onto Mineral Avenue, when a van turns into Williams' path.

"He appeared to be unconscious when he hit the ground. He was unresponsive to begin with."

The 20-year department veteran was thrown to the ground, receiving multiple fractures to his face, a concussion and injuries to his right hand and knee. The van was only traveling between 10 and 15 miles and hour.

"That's all it took. You know, a 2,000 pound vehicle versus Sergeant Williams' weight. He didn't have much of a chance," says Eubanks.

The driver, 27-year-old Martha Dunn of Jasper, Tennessee, tells Georgia State Patrol investigators she looked away for a moment and when she looked back, it was too late.

"If they're directing traffic, you ignore stop lights, stop signs, green lights. You do what the nice policeman asks you to do and you don't take your eyes off of him," says Eubanks. "Thankfully he's alive."

Dunn was cited for for failure to obey an official directing traffic and failure to exercise due care and will have to pay a fine.

"He absolutely knows we're praying for him and his family. And for the driver of the other vehicle. I'm sure they're traumatized as well as their passengers. I believe there were a total of eight people in that van," says Eubanks.

Sgt. Williams is still recovering in the hospital.

