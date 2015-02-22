Sabres down 4 defensemen for Predators Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 6:17 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 6:17 PM EST Posted:Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges needs season-ending surgery because of a lower body injury, and rookie blue-liner Nikita Zadorov is getting benched by coach Ted Nolan.



Nolan says Zadorov will not play against the league-leading Nashville Predators on Sunday night after he violated a team rule earlier in the day.



Buffalo's defensive ranks will be minus two more regulars.



Nolan announced Mike Weber is expected to miss at least two weeks after having minor surgery to repair an upper body injury sustained in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. Also, Tyson Strachan will not play because of an infection.



The Sabres scrambled to plug the holes by calling up defensemen Mark Pysyk and Jake McCabe from their AHL affiliate in Rochester.







