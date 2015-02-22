Millsap helps Hawks beat Bucks 97-86 Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 6:13 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 6:13 PM EST Posted:Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Paul Millsap had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Kyle Korver added 12 points and the Atlanta Hawks avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season with a 97-86 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.



Korver hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter after Atlanta squandered an early 16-point lead.



Giannis Antetokounmpo's two foul shots with 49 seconds left in the third quarter tied it at 64 for Milwaukee



But the best team in the Eastern Conference returned to a formula in the fourth quarter that had worked so well in the first half, making extra passes on offense and frustrating the Bucks on defense.



Atlanta opened the fourth with a 24-7 run, including a 3 and an open layup by Millsap for a 90-73 lead with 5:05 left.



Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each finished with 19 points for Milwaukee, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.



