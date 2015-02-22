Firefighters battle house fire on 12th Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters battle house fire on 12th Avenue

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Chattanooga firefighters battled an early morning blaze on 12th Avenue Sunday.

Emergency responders were called to the 12th Avenue home just after midnight.

Hamilton County dispatch tells us the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say everyone was able to get out and there were no injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

