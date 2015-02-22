Twins settle into spruced-up spring training home Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 6:11 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 6:11 PM EST Posted:Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - The Minnesota Twins will hold spring training in a much fancier place this year.



Renovations to Hammond Stadium at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida, were ceremonially opened to the public on Sunday as Twins stars such as Joe Mauer and Torii Hunter posed for pictures and fans toured the spruced-up seating areas and added amenities.



Inside, the day before the team's first official workout for pitchers and catchers, a few players lounged in the expanded clubhouse dining area. There's new space for weight training and injury rehabilitation, too.



For the Twins organization, though, the centerpiece of the nearly $50 million project was the minor league player development academy. The gleaming three-story building was designed to house, feed, teach and train prospects year round.



